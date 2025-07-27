Drake Postpones Manchester Show At The Last Minute, Citing "Travel Logistics"

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs during day three of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage for ABA)
Drake postponed his third show in Manchester for logistical reasons, and fans are highly disappointed at the news.

Drake has cancelled an upcoming show at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena due to “travel logistics." He was set to play at the venue on Monday night (July 28). He already played two shows in the arena in Manchester on July 25 and July 26.

As confirmed via the Co-op Live website, the Monday show has had to be postponed. "Due to unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics, tomorrow’s performance in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled," they said.

“The good news is that Drake will now perform in Manchester on Tuesday, August 5th, and it’s set to be an unforgettable night.”

Despite playing in Manchester on Saturday night, Drake has a scheduled show in Gothenburg, Sweden on Sunday. That show has seemingly caused an issue with getting all involved back to the city for what would have been his third concert there in four nights.

Drake $$$4U Tour

The cancellation prompted some disappointed reactions from fans who hoped to see him on July 27. Not everyone who was able to attend the original date will be able to make it to the new one. Several fans expressed that concern.

One mentioned that they will be going on vacation on the same day as the new date. Another discussed extending their time off from work so that they could see him, but will now not be able to because of the unexpected change. Others questioned how Drake could cite "travel logistics" as a postponement reason when he did consecutive shows in Manchester just two days ago.

Of course, the $ome Special $ongs 4 U tour began with his triple headlining weekend at Wireless Festival. There, he brought out several of the biggest names from around the world. He and PARTYNEXTDOOR will go through the United Kingdom and European Union until

