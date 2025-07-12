Drake Brings Out Sexyy Red And 21 Savage During Night 2 Of Wireless Festival

"Drake & The Mandem" is really living up to its title with the number of people Drake brought out during the second night of Wireless Festival.

Drake's unprecedented triple headlining weekend at Wireless Festival continued on Saturday, with a night that promoters dubbed "Drake & The Mandem." He brought out UK rappers Dave and Central Cee. Later in his set, he brought out some of his close industry friends and collaborators, including Sexyy Red and 21 Savage.

Sexyy got on stage with tall high heels, which she took off for Drake to hold while she started her tracks. She played "Pound Town," before also playing "Rich Baby Daddy" alongside Drake. Of course, SZA was absent, due to her friendship and co-headlining tour with Kendrick Lamar. However, SZA performed the song during her sets while on the Grand National tour.

In addition to Sexyy Red, Drake also brought out 21 Savage. The two performed "Knife Talk" together, as well as "Rich Flex." It marked the first time the two have shared the stage since the It's All A Blur tour, which also featured J. Cole as the other co-headlining act for a handful of shows.

Read More: Drake Brings Out Yeat During Day 2 Of His Wireless Festival Headliner

Drake Wireless Festival

The triple headlining weekend will come to an end on July 13, as Drake seems to be poised to bring out a number of Afrobeats and dancehall artists. Burna Boy and Vybz Kartel were two of the names on the original poster. However, if the last night is anything like what took place on Saturday, fans should expected about a dozen more cameos during his final set of the weekend.

Once Wireless Festival ends, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR will continue traveling through Europe as part of the Some Special Songs 4 U tour. The festival marked the official beginning of the tour, which has 37 total dates. They'll end their time on the road on September 23, with the second of back-to-back concerts at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

