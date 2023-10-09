Drake Reflects On “Best Moment” Of His Career During “It’s All A Blur” Tour

Drake reflected on his experience on the It's All A Blur tour in a post on social media, Sunday. He says that it's not only been the best tour of his life, but the final show in Toronto featured the best on-stage moment of his career. He posted the comments while sharing a video of 21 Savage performing outside of the United States for the first time on the tour.

"O CANADA WE STAND ON GUARD FOR THEEEEEEEEEEEEE. THANK YOU ALL FOR THE BEST TOUR OF MY LIFE FOR THE 6 FOR MY FRIENDS FOR ALL THE DOGS WORLD WIDE…" Drake began. "ALBUM FLOATING… TOUR WAS SPIRITUAL… ALL YOU GOOOFS BEEN THROWING MY NAME AROUND PUBLICLY FOR YEARS LIKE A FRISBEE. DON’T BE SHOCKED IF I WANNA GO FETCH THAT SHIT AND BRING IT TO YOUR DOORSTEP… IT’S US!!!!!"

Drake Performs With 21 Savage

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake and Rapper 21 Savage perform onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Afterward, he addressed 21 Savage directly. "Savage this was hands down the best moment I ever had in my career on stage," he wrote. "Congrats my brother the world is yours!!!!" Savage later responded in the comments section: "My brother we ain’t done yet I promise !!!!" Check out Drake's full post below.

Drake Reflects On "It's All A Blur" Tour

Drake dropped For All The Dogs on Friday after months of anticipation. He worked with Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Yeat, SZA, PartyNextDoor, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, as well as Sexyy Red, and Lil Yachty on the tracklist for For All The Dogs. Following the release of the album, Drake announced that he'll be taking a break from music to focus on his health. The last date on the It's All A Blur tour is set for Monday night. Be on the lookout for further updates on HotNewHipHop.

