21 Savage And Drake Perform In Toronto For Penultimate It’s All A Blur Show

21 Savage was finally able to make it to an It's All a Blur show outside the United States. The British-born rapper reportedly received his green card this week after a lengthy battle with immigration. However, fans were confused when he was then denied entry to Canada and missed the first Toronto show of the tour this weekend. The crowd went absolutely wild as Drake announced Savage's arrival, hugging his friend as he hit the stage. Previous reports had also suggested that Savage might be headed back to the UK, but that isn't the case for now.

There is just one more show on the tour. While the Drake hometown shows in Toronto were the original finale, issues at the start at the start of the tour changed that. Instead, there will be one final show on Monday in Columbus, Ohio. The show at Ohio State's Value City Arena was originally scheduled for July 1 but was moved amid mass changes to the first week of the tour.

Lil Baby Fills In For Savage

At the first show of the weekend in Canada, Drake had to scramble to find a replacement for Savage. That led to Lil Baby filling in for the first Toronto show on Friday night. While Drake never explicitly said that Savage would be with him in Toronto, it was heavily inferred from some of the lyrics of "8AM in Charlotte". "Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate/Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian," had people ready for Savage to hit up the Six.

Meanwhile, Drake is facing a lot of legal heat over his new album, For All The Dogs. Two separate artists have accused Drizzy of sampling without permission. British synth-pop band Pet Shop Boys have accused Drake of using their 1986 hit "West End Girls" without permission on "All The Parties". Meanwhile, Rye Rye has said that her vocals appear without permission on "Calling For You". Drake has not yet responded to either of these allegations.

