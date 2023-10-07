Joe Budden On Drake’s “For All The Dogs”: “He Rapping For The Children”

Drake's For All The Dogs is obviously sparking a lot of conversation, whether around the album itself or around Drizzy as an artist. While many fans seem very satisfied, including some typical doubters, it's not all peaches and cream. For example, Joe Budden recently shared his thoughts on the project on The Joe Budden Podcast... multiple times, in fact, to emphasize the passion. During his remarks, though, it's not like he completely dragged the Toronto superstar through the mud entirely. One comment that die-hards might be surprised by is that the former Everyday Struggle host labeled the 6 God as the "golden child."

Still, many of his issues seem to stem from Drake's collaborators, who he's associating himself with, and what he's rapping about. A standout quote from his breakdown is the following: "I miss the Drake that was rapping for the rappers." Joe Budden suggested that he shouldn't be getting down with streamers like Kai Cenat and "rapping for the children." Instead, the media commentator and MC believes that the 36-year-old should stick to topics and people more within his age group.

Joe Budden's Initial Thoughts On Drake's For All The Dogs

Of course, this is by no means a new conversation when it comes to Drake, and it's not one that will end anytime soon. However, it's also not nearly as one-sided as Joe Budden's comments might have you think. After all, you don't become arguably the biggest rapper ever in the commercial game by not making at least something click for your audience. Many could see Aubrey Graham's connection to younger artists and creators as his way of putting them on, giving his cosign, or staying relevant despite the passage of time. When it comes to his proximity to, for example, younger women, though, that's when people like Joe push back.

Meanwhile, it's also clear that the podcast host doesn't solely have that issue with For All The Dogs, and that it's about much more than that. But do you think he missed the mark on this assessment or can you relate to his frustration? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. For more news and the latest updates on Drake and Joe Budden, come back to HNHH.

