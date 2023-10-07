Drake’s Esperanza Spalding Jab Has Fans Up In Arms

Drake dropped his new album For All The Dogs yesterday, following months of teasing. Fans couldn't wait to hear the potential beef that'd be laid out on the project, and of course, they've been speculating since it arrived. Listeners are hard at work dissecting the project line for line, suspecting shots at Rihanna, The Weeknd, Kanye West, NBA YoungBoy, and more. One diss fans didn't expect, however, was Drake's line about Esperanza Spalding. The jazz performer took home a Grammy in 2011 for Best New Artist, which Drake was also nominated for.

On his track "Away From Home," the Canadian-born artist calls her out directly by name. "Esperanza Spalding was gettin' all the praises/ I'm tryna keep it humble, I'm tryna keep it gracious/ Who give a f*ck Michelle Obama put you on her playlist?/ Then we never hear from you again like you was taken," he raps.

Drake Disses Esperanza Spalding On "Away From Home"

The unexpected jab has certainly managed to get social media users talking, and from the looks of things, most of them aren't pleased. Countless users think the lyric was uncalled for, and are coming fiercely to Spalding's defense. It's safe to say that her fans will not be letting this one slide. Many note her unmatched musical abilities, and think Drake could still be holding on to some hard feelings over the Grammy loss. Several others have also brought up the fact that Spalding seems like an odd choice for a diss, considering the countless rappers that have come at him in the past.

Social Media Users React To Drake's Esperanza Spalding Diss

What do you think of Drake dissing Esperanza Spalding on For All The Dogs? Do you think he still has hard feelings over the Grammy he lost in 2011? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake. Check out some social media users' reactions down below.

