21 Savage Is Officially A U.S. Resident, Announces Return To London & Drake Responds

The 30-year-old uploaded a video throwing it back to childhood clips in the U.K., and said he’s finally “coming home.”

21 Savage is now officially a legal and permanent resident of the United States, but he wants to go back home soon. Moreover, this is a result of his immigration case with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office (ICE) finalizing, a years-long battle that prevented him from attending his It's All A Blur tour stops with Drake in Canada this year. For those unaware, the Atlanta-based rapper was born in the U.K. and lived there until he moved to the States when he was seven years old. There, his family raised him, he formed relationships and a family of his own, and he found success as a rap artist. But ICE arrested the 30-year-old in 2019 over an expired visa, and alleged criminal charges from the Georgia detainment held the case back for years even after they released him on bond.

"I knew I wasn’t born here,” he told Good Morning America in 2021. “But I didn’t know like, what that meant as far as when I transitioned into an adult, how it was going to affect my life.” Now, 21 Savage's legal team confirmed that this all resolved, and he can now travel freely as a legal U.S. citizen. "She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph followed all applicable Immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE,” his attorney Charles H. Kuck in a statement. “His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally." What's more is that the "Calling For You" MC also announced that he will return to his London home very soon.

21 Savage Is Going Back Home

Not only that, but even Drake replied to all this with some excitement. "*we're," he wrote under 21 Savage's announcement post, which appears to contain clips of his childhood across the pond. It's heartening to see, especially since Drizzy broke this news to begin with. "Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate," he rapped on "8AM In Charlotte." "Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian."

Meanwhile, it's unclear why or in what capacity the Slaughter Gang hitmaker will return to the U.K. Regardless, this is ample cause for celebration after years of struggle. Best wishes out to 21 Savage for this big move, which will hopefully bring him peace and happiness. For more news and the latest updates on the fan-favorite feature killer, keep checking in with HNHH.

