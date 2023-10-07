Drake Joined By Lil Baby In Toronto, 21 Savage Reportedly Denied Entry To Canada

Fans expecting 21 Savage for the Toronto hometown shows of the It's All a Blur tour were left disappointed as the rapper was reportedly unable to secure entry to Canada. Throughout the week, Drake had teased that Savage had finally secured his green card and would be joining him in Toronto for two of the final shows of the tour. However, that did not end up being the case. Savage was reportedly denied entry to Canada.

Instead, Lil Baby joined Drake for the first show since For All The Dogs dropped. While a solid performance and a major get for Drake, it's still not the person that everyone was expecting. While Drake never explicitly said that Savage would be with him in Toronto, it was heavily inferred from some of the lyrics of "8AM in Charlotte". "Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate/Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian," had people ready for Savage to hit up the Six.

Drake Facing A Lot Of Heat Over For All The Dogs

Disappointed Savage fans are not the only people who are coming after Drake following his new album drop. From a legal perspective, two separate artists have accused Drizzy of sampling without permission. British synth-pop band Pet Shop Boys have accused Drake of using their 1986 hit "West End Girls" without permission on "All The Parties". Meanwhile, Rye Rye has said that her vocals appear without permission on "Calling For You". Drake has not yet responded to either of these allegations.

However, from a fandom perspective, things are even worse. The Barbz are up in arms after Drake's heavily promoted Nicki Minaj feature does not appear on the album. Meanwhile, the Rihanna Navy is coming after him after he dedicated an entire track, "Fear Of Heights" to dissing the Barbadian baddie. Furthermore, For All The Dogs appears to include disses against Kanye, NBA YoungBoy, and Pusha T. Drake has been pretty quiet about all these alleged diss tracks.

