Rihanna’s Choreographer Reposts Drake Meme Amid “Fear Of Heights” Backlash

Drake pissed off a lot of fanbases with For All The Dogs. While the Barbz are mad that Drake seemingly lied about a Nicki feature, the Rihanna Navy has taken issue with the track "Fear Of Heights", which appears to be a thinly-veiled Rihanna diss track. The track led Paris Goebel, Rihanna's primary choreographer, to repost an image of Drake awkwardly kissing a woman to her Instagram story.

Drake and Rihanna were once thick as thieves and even reportedly dated on and off between 2009 and 2018. Both of Drake's first two times hitting #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 came as a feature on a Rihanna track ("What's My Name?" and "Work"). However, that seems like ancient history given "Fear Of Heights", which appears to reference her 2016 album Anti multiple times as well as taking direct shots at Rihanna and her long-time partner A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna Named As Dream Performer For Dancing With The Stars

However, outside of Drake, Rihanna is being spoken about in a much more positive light. Actor Tyson Beckford has said that Rihanna would be his dream live performance for Dancing With The Stars. Furthermore, he even teased that he might try to make it a reality this season. "I know her people," he told Billboard this week. The show has a reputation for pulling out famous faces for occasion performances on the show, especially in the later weeks. Rihanna would be an absolutely massive grab for the show. Beckford is currently starring on the dance competition's 32nd second season. He is partnered with Jenna Johnson, a seasoned veteran of the show who has won the show once and finished second twice.

Elsewhere, a rather adorable story about the Barbadian icon recently emerged. During her pregnancies, RiRi would reportedly binge-watch 90 Day Fiancé. The story was revealed by Yara Zaya, who had appeared on the show. “She DM’d me back in February 2021 when she was pregnant with her first baby. She told me she loved my storyline, and loves to watch the show. I always loved her. I reached out to her first, but had no idea that she would ever reply back to me," Zaya told Page Six. Reportedly, Rihanna also contacted another person featured on the show, Angela Deem.

