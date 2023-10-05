Tyson Beckford Says Rihanna Would Be Dream Live Performance For “Dancing With The Stars”

Actor Tyson Beckford has said that Rihanna would be his dream life performance for Dancing With The Stars. Furthermore, he even teased that he might try to make it a reality this season. "I know her people," he told Billboard this week. The show has a reputation for pulling out famous faces for occasion performances on the show, especially in the later weeks. Rihanna would be an absolutely massive grab for the show.

Beckford is currently starring on the dance competition's 32nd second season. He is partnered with Jenna Johnson, a seasoned veteran of the show who has won the show once and finished second twice. They had a rough first week, and finished with a joint-lowest score of 12. However, the pair bounced back in Week 2, improving to a score of 18. The early emerging favorites in the current season are actress Xochitl Gomez and former Bachelorette Charity Lawson. Season 31 was won by social media star Charli D'Amelio.

Jamie Lynn Spears Eliminated From Dancing With The Stars

While Beckford may be one the rise, Jamie Lynn Spears was the latest celeb to be eliminated from the show. The actress and sister of Britney was eliminated during the second week of Season 32. Spears and her partner Alan Bersten posted a respectable 16 for their Cha-Cha. However, they still found themselves in the bottom two alongside former NFL running back Adrian Peterson. They just didn't have the public votes and Spears was sent home. Peterson's samba had earned him a 15 from the judges. The judges were fairly shocked by Spears' exit, having praised her performance and improvement from week one.

Latin Week had proven to be a mixed bag. While most couples improved, there was still a week-low of 12 points for Mauricio Umansky. Meanwhile, two couples set a new season-high with 24 points. Xochitl Gomez scored 24 for her samba while Jason Mraz scored the same with his rumba. Also breaking 20 points were Lele Pons, Charity Lawson, and Ariana Madix. Next week, the show will have its first Motown Week of the season.

