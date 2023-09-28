Rihanna Was Big Into “90 Day Fiancé” During Her Pregnancies

Despite her massive celebrity status, Rihanna isn't all that different from anyone else. That came to light recently when Page Six revealed that the mega-star had been binging 90 Day Fiancé to help pass the time during her two recent pregnancies. They spoke to one of the stars of the show, Yara Zaya about how she found out that RiRi was watching her show. “She DM’d me back in February 2021 when she was pregnant with her first baby. She told me she loved my storyline, and loves to watch the show," Zaya told the publication.

Zaya then expanded on how surprised she was to hear back from Rihanna. “I always loved her. I reached out to her first, but had no idea that she would ever reply back to me.” Page Six also notes that the two now follow each other on Instagram. They also claim that Zaya isn't even the only 90 Day Fiancé star to receive DMs from RiRi. Angela Deem, another star of the show was also reportedly contacted by the "Work" singer. Check out their entire story below.

Rihanna Binged "90 Day" To Pass The Time

Speaking of Rihanna's pregnancy, she recently shared the first pics of her second child. She and A$AP Rocky had an adorable photo shoot with their two children RZA and Riot earlier this month. Fans are still debating whether or not they like the baby's name. Some think it's connection to Rocky's newest single comes off as corny while others think it's better when combined with the middle name to make Riot Rose.

Rihanna hasn't had much of a public presence since doing the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year. Just last week, her successor was named. Usher is set to take the stage during halftime of the 2024 Super Bowl and he's already discussing what aspects of his Las Vegas residency he will bring with him. What do you think of Rihanna binge-watching 90 Day Fiancé during her pregnancy? Let us know in the comment section below.

