Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Share First Look At Their New Baby

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are quickly becoming one of the biggest musical couples in the entire world. After announcing her pregnancy during her Superbowl Halftime Performance earlier this year, Riri gave birth to the couple's second child last month. Earlier this month, the pair revealed that their second child was named Riot. It's another pretty unique name following their first child being named RZA after the Wu-Tang legend.

Now the couple have shared their first official family photoshoot with the new baby and fans are absolutely obsessed. The photo set included both Rihanna and Rocky playing with and holding the new baby Riot. One great photo in particular shows the full family together standing outside and looking impressively coordinated. In an article sharing the pictures, TMZ notes that this is the first time Riri has been seen publicly since giving birth and she looks spectacular. Check out the family photo below.

Rihanna And ASAP Rocky's New Family Photos

Fan reactions to the reveal of the couples baby name were mixed. Many pointed out the confusing circumstances a baby named Riot could find themselves in. Others debated whether it was corny or cute that the child ended up with a name that appears in the title of Rocky's newest single. Others praised the elegance of the name Riot Rose or speculated on whether the Rose part of his name could be a hint at something coming soon from Rihanna.

For fans wondering what Rihanna may have next, she's been characteristically quiet. One report released last month did say she felt her family was "complete" following the birth of her second child. That could be good news for fans who were expecting an announcement of new music during her Superbowl Halftime show and ended up with the announcement of a new pregnancy. When she will be ready to drop new music is still as unclear as ever. What do you think of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's new baby and the family photos they shared? Let us know in the comment section below.

