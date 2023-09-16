Rihanna Reacts To FENTY X Puma Samples In Adorable Video

If you need any more reason to buy the FENTY x Puma collection, look no further than Rihanna herself. A video posted to her official TikTok account shows a collection of adorable reactions from the musical superstar as she encounters the various samples of FENTY's latest project. "Oh my God, isn't this the cutest shit ever?" Rihanna says to someone on her phone as she holds up a little baby sneaker. "Oh my God, stop," she is heard saying as she stops the presentation to take a picture of the samples. Be sure to check out the full video below. It's sure to make your day.

Announced last week, the collab dropped on September 15. The collection has mostly sold out already, with the shoes retailing for $160 or $170. Rihanna first hit up the sneaker game back in 2016 with "The Creeper". However, her FENTY x Puma collab is much more of a traditional sneaker. It's unknown if they will be restocking anytime soon after the near-instant sellout. Be sure to check out our sneaker section for all the latest footwear news.

Read More: Rihanna's cousin found dead in Barbados

Rihanna Reveals Her New Child's Name

In non-sneaker news, Rihanna also recently announced the name of her recently-born child. The name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son, born earlier this month, is called Riot Rose. However, fans were split over the name. "Riot Rose is actually a super cute unique name lol very fitting for Rihanna!" one fan wrote in support. "I hate celebrity baby names but Riot Rose knocks," added another.

However, some fans took the opportunity to troll. "Riot Rose is a terrible name," one person said bluntly. "*Rihanna named her 2nd son Riot* When he enter club and hypeman shout “we have Riot in the building!" joked another user. Personally, it's one of the cuter celebrity babies. Furthermore going back to her FENTY x Puma collab, perhaps we will see Riot rocking the baby booty FENTY in the near future. Be sure to follow HotNewHipHop for all the latest celebrity and sneaker news.

Read More: Rihanna makes massive donation to aid homeless vets

[via]