Rihanna’s Cousin Tanella Alleyne Dead In Barbados Years After Brother’s Fatal Shooting

Tavon Alleyne lost his life six years ago, and now Rih’s family is mourning the sudden death of his sister, Tanella.

BYHayley Hynes
Rihanna’s life has been filled to the brim with blessings lately. Unfortunately, the 35-year-old is currently feeling the pain of losing a family member. As per Loop Barbados News, the “Diamonds” singer’s cousin, Tanella Alleyne, died suddenly in her home country last month. It’s an especially tough loss for the Fenty clan, seeing as the 28-year-old’s brother, Tavon, was fatally shot just six years before, which still weighs heavily on their hearts. The outlet notes that Tanella’s funeral took place on Monday (August 28) at St. George Parish Church.

It’s unclear whether Rihanna was able to attend so soon after giving birth. We can confirm her beautiful ballad “Lift Me Up” was played at her cousin’s celebration of life. A member of the family, Miguel Fenty, sent a message out on Twitter afterward reflecting on recent events. “What a beautiful funeral service Tanella [had], like it’s still surreal to me,” he wrote. “Seeing her in that casket really hit me and I cried not too long ago.”

Rihanna’s Family Shocked by Tanella Alleyne’s Sudden Death

“Like she really is gone. Like, let this be a dream, but it’s not. I’m really gonna miss her and our conversations. She was an angel,” he continued, singing the late woman’s praises. Tanella’s cause of death is unclear at this time, however, her adoptive mother described her as a woman who “lived a life of gratitude with an outrageous amount of attitude, sprinkled heavily with confidence” during her euology.

Just weeks after welcoming her second son, it’s likely that Rihanna’s emotions are running higher than usual amid this tragic news about Tanella. Her partner, ASAP Rocky recently revealed that they’re planning on sharing the little one’s name with the world soon, though we won’t be upset if instead, they opt to take time to mourn their loss. Read more about baby Fenty No. 2 at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates. RIP.

