ASAP Rocky Says His Second Child With Rihanna’s Name Will Be Revealed Soon

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna recently welcomed their second child, another son, into the world, and fans are already speculating on the little one’s name. If you recall, it took general audiences a full year to find out their first kid’s name, honoring the Wu-Tang legend RZA. However, at least from what a TMZ paparazzi captured, it seems like we might not have to wait that long to find out baby number two’s name. Moreover, the pap caught up with him on a night out in West Hollywood on Wednesday (August 23) and asked him for his new bundle of joy’s name. The New York MC simply replied with “Coming soon!” with a wide smile, so maybe they’re taking a different approach to reveals this time around.

Furthermore, at least we already know of a certain pattern that the family seems to follow. ASAP Rocky’s real name is Rakim, a tribute to the pioneering hip-hop icon, and Rihanna’s real name is Robyn. RZA is also named after a genre star and starts with “R,” so people took to social media to speculate and try to guess what the next one could be. Reggie for Redman, perhaps, or Rick of Slick fame… never before have people been so dead-set on scrolling through a “rappers whose names start with ‘R'” list.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images)

Regardless of that speculation, there’s still plenty of rumors and reports to chew on besides the baby’s name. For example, a new PEOPLE report suggested that, according to an alleged insider, Rihanna feels her family is “complete” after her second child’s birth. Her and Rocky must be so busy with their careers and endeavors, and that might influence that feeling of satisfaction with two young kids on your hands. Still, the couple hasn’t shared anything about their little miracle yet, so any comments on it are purely speculative at this point.

Meanwhile, with both looking forward to album releases (hopefully dropping soon), we’ll see how parenthood impacts their lyricism and style. The A$AP Mob spitter is closer to that finish line than RiRi is, at least as of writing this article, but things could change quite fast. All we can do is sit, wait, and wish the power couple well in their family life. For more news and the latest updates on ASAP Rocky and Rihanna, come back to HNHH.

