Rihanna Feels Her Family Is “Complete” After Second Child With ASAP Rocky: Report

Following a firestorm of rumors earlier this month, we now know that Rihanna gave birth to her second child, a boy, with A$AP Rocky. Moreover, reports from TMZ indicated that the singer welcomed him into the world on August 3. Also, the publication alleged that his name also begins with an “R” like his brother RZA, his father Rocky (Rakim) and his mother RiRi (Robyn). Congratulatory messages and celebratory posts flooded social media, although it’s understandable why the celebrity couple would want to maintain their privacy during this time. Regardless of those wishes, we’re now getting the first wave of alleged reports concerning this birth.

For example, a source who claimed have insight into the family told PEOPLE of the Barbadian superstar’s alleged remarks about her new baby boy. “Rihanna feels her family is now complete… it’s something she’s always wanted,” they told the news outlet. As of writing this article, neither the “Lift Me Up” vocalist nor the “RIOT” MC have spoken out about this beautiful occasion on social media. With that in mind, take these with a grain of salt, but we doubt they’re feeling anything less than wonderful right now.

Rihanna Reportedly Speaks Out About Second Child’s Birth

Furthermore, it feels odd to comment on this birth and feel like a certain weight lifted off of people’s shoulders. After all, this was quite the advertised and anticipated pregnancy, which is what a Super Bowl halftime show reveal will do. Nevertheless, Rihanna and Rocky have also gushed about parenthood following RZA’s birth and in the lead-up to this one. As such, it’s clear that their own excitement and love got many people truly invested in their family. Fans still want them to drop their albums already, but they’re also happy to see them happy.

Meanwhile, it’s possible that the power couple actually work with each other on one or both of these upcoming projects. Not only does that just make sense, but it’s incredibly exciting considering their musical creativity. That aside, congratulations to the parents, and we wish the little one the best of health and happiness in life. For more news and the latest updates on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s family, stay up to date on HNHH.

