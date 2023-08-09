Rihanna & RZA’s Adorable Bond Is Obvious In New Savage X Fenty Maternity Photos

From everything we’ve heard her say about motherhood so far, Rihanna can’t get enough of spending time with her one-year-old baby, RZA. It’s unclear if the Fenty Beauty founder intended to get pregnant with her and ASAP Rocky’s secondborn so soon after, but she’s likely due to welcome that little one within the coming weeks. Before any big announcements are made, RZA is revelling in the spotlight as an only child. On Tuesday (August 8), Rih’s lingerie brand shared some adorable photos of him laying in the Bad Gal’s arms.

“Not ur mama’s maternity bras… Designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA,” Savage X Fenty‘s Instagram wrote in the caption of their post. The Instagram carousel began with a smiling snapshot of the 35-year-old modelling one of her new designs. Her baby boy waves one arm in the air while feeding from Rihanna’s breast, wearing some tiny SXF boxers of his own.

Motherhood Looks Amazing on Rihanna

Since RZA’s birth, we’ve rarely seen the young boy outside of his parent’s arms. He always looks to have a smile on his face, and these new images are no exception. “Pregnant with one while breastfeeding another. Women are amazing,” one person wrote in the comments. “And this is why I will always buy everything from Rih! She understands EVERY assignment 🤷🏽‍♀️,” another person chimed in, obviously impressed with the new maternity bras.

It’s unclear when the Navy will next hear new music from Rihanna, though they’re certainly glad for her contributions to the Black Panther 2 soundtrack, as well as her various performances over the past year. Thankfully, it seems another recording artist is taking inspiration from the Barbadian beauty’s discography, and will reportedly release an album similar to her Good Girl Gone Bad project in the near future. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

