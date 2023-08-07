Selena Gomez’s Next Album Comparable To Rihanna’s “Good Girl Gone Bad”: Report

Selena Gomez’s time spent playing Alex Russo on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place is obviously what helped make her a Hollywood household name. Like many of her contemporaries, relatively successful music has come throughout her career too. Some of the black-haired beauty’s biggest hits include “Lose You To Love Me,” “Wolves,” and more recently, “Calm Down” with Rema. The last time we heard a full project from Gomez was in 2020 with Rare, and on Monday (August 7) morning, we got an update on what to expect from her next LP.

According to @ThePopTingz on Twitter, the 31-year-old is seeking inspiration from one of the greats during her latest studio sessions – Rihanna. Specifically, the Barbadian singer’s 2007 hit album, Good Girl Gone Bad, which boasts titles like “Hate That I Love You” with Ne-Yo, “Rehab,” and “Umbrella” featuring Jay-Z. The outlet’s source claims that Gomez is working on something “modern with more dance and EDM influence.”

Selena Gomez Fans Can’t Wait for New Music

We’ve seen a clear increase in the number of artists embracing the sounds of dance within their own music, especially last summer with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s RENAISSANCE. An official title or release date for Gomez’s work has yet to be shared with her fans, but there are rumours of a lead single hitting DSPs later this month. We’re eager to hear how much truth there is to all this gossip and find out if the Rare Beauty founder will take inspiration from anyone other than Rihanna on her next album.

Speaking of Bad Gal RiRi, it’s been relatively quiet on her front as of late. The “Shut Up And Drive” singer is likely approaching her due date by now, if she hasn’t already, meaning she’s probably enjoying her last few moments at home with RZA as an only child. Read all about their recent mother-son dinner date at the link below, and let us know if you’re looking forward to Selena Gomez’s next album in the comments.

