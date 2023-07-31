Selena Gomez’s Bikini Thirst Traps Practically Break The Internet: Photos

One starlet who’s proven she’s anything but a one-trick pony throughout her career is Selena Gomez. In the early days of her childhood, the 31-year-old appeared on Barney, and she would eventually make a name for herself as the lead on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place. Since then, she’s made headlines for relationships with figures like The Weeknd and Justin Bieber (as well as her infamous “feud” with the latter’s wife, Hailey). We’ve also been loving her on Only Murders in the Building, and her latest single, “Calm Down” with Rema, has been in rotation since it landed last summer.

Speaking of the collaborative effort, Gomez couldn’t help but sing along to her work while living lavishly on a boat with friends this past weekend. In one video that’s making rounds online, the Texas native put on a show for the camera while happily grooving along. Seeing her smiling ear to ear is a relief for fans who have been concerned about Selena’s well-being. Others are simply happy to see her rocking a bikini again – and giving us plenty of content in it.

Selena Gomez is a Summer Stunner

Selena Gomez once again broke the internet pic.twitter.com/ev0X2nhAxB — ༄❀ (@Royal_As_Queen) July 30, 2023

Besides the video, Gomez’s IG Story also lit up with some candids and selfies, many of them drawing attention to her busty figure. In one photo, the “Wolves” hitmaker sits perched on the edge of the boat, closing her eyes to shield them from the sun as it shines down on her porcelain skin.

In another image, we get a glimpse of her perfectly manicured nails, and as many thirsty viewers have acknowledged, her breasts. Rather than giving us a caption, Gomez let her posts speak for themself, and boy have they got the internet talking today.

More Bikini Photos

Keep scrolling to see some of the sultry snapshots that landed on Selena Gomez’s Instagram Story this past weekend. Are you a fan of the multi-talent’s bikini and overalls combo? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

@selenagomez/Instagram Story

@selenagomez/Instagram Story

