Hailey Bieber says that the rumors of a feud between herself and Selena Gomez are “dangerous.” She addressed the online drama during an appearance on Bloomberg’s The Circuit with Emily Chang, earlier this week.

“I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women,” she said. “It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous.”

Hailey Bieber With Justin Bieber

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: (L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

She added that negativity is an “opportunity to really stand for bringing people together.” “I’m not OK with the kind of division that it caused. I don’t like this whole idea of ‘team this person’ and ‘team that person’ — I’m just not about that,” she continued.

Hailey is currently married to Justin Bieber, who previously dated Gomez. The two were together for nearly eight years before they broke up for a final time in March 2018. Just months later, Justin and Hailey got married, sparking rumors that the 26-year-old model “stole” Justin from Gomez.

Hailey Bieber Discusses The Rumors

“I’ve hated it since the beginning. And I think that kind of goes back to a little bit of just being misunderstood,” she further said of the narrative. “I keep having to say, and we keep having to say, that there is no issue and there is no problem. It’s so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man. It’s the world we live in unfortunately.” Both Hailey and Gomez have tried to tell fans to stop spreading the narrative on social media at various points. Gomez even told fans that Hailey had reached out to her to complain about fans making “death threats” towards her.

