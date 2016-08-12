Back to Artists
Selena Gomez
Real Name
Selena Marie Gomez
Date of Birth
Jul. 22, 1992 - Age 32
Hometown
Grand Prairie, Texas
Label
major
Top Songs
I Can't Get Enough
Benny Blanco,
J Balvin,
Selena Gomez,
Tainy
February 28, 2019
A Sweeter Place
Selena Gomez
January 10, 2020
Calm Down
Rema,
Selena Gomez
August 27, 2022
Lose You To Love Me
Selena Gomez
October 23, 2019
Look At Her Now
Selena Gomez
October 24, 2019
