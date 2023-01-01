The internet is only just now recovering from the debacle that recently went down between Keke Palmer and her baby daddy, Darius Jackson, but now that Rihanna has entered the chat with some hot new maternity thirst traps, social media trolls can’t help but bring the conversation to light once again. As you may recall, the actress’ boyfriend was left obviously upset after watching her attend Usher’s Las Vegas residency in a stunning sheer dress, where a bit of flirtatious behaviour caused Jackson to let out his feelings on Twitter.

“It’s the outfit [though],” Palmer’s partner wrote earlier this month. “You a mom,” he added, seemingly insinuating that because the former child star gave birth to their son, Leodis, earlier this year, she’s now unable to show off her body. Seeing as Keke has been talking non-stop about how confident she’s feeling in her curves post-pregnancy, that’s not likely to happen. Coincidentally, as the Chicago native’s fans slammed Jackson for policing his baby mama’s decisions, ASAP Rocky received praise for allowing Rihanna to shine her light brightly in as much (or little) clothing as she would like.

She May Be a Mother, But That Doesn’t Mean Rihanna Isn’t a Bad Gal

On Friday (July 14), the Bad Gal returned with a sultry new video that reminds her followers that bodies of all shapes can look good in her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand. With her budding belly proudly on display, Rihanna posed in her company’s new sheer collection, jiggling her chest for the camera to prove how supportive the fabric is. “It’s the Savage X Fenty. YOU A MOM 😍,” one fan wrote in the comments. “It’s the pregnancy hustle and slay all at the same time for me,” another person praised the 35-year-old.

As expected, we’ve seen plenty of Rihanna’s baby bump throughout her second pregnancy, especially during a recent vacation to Barbados. While relaxing in the sunshine with ASAP Rocky and their little boy RZA, the happy couple also had snow cones delivered to fulfill Rih’s craving. See heartwarming footage from that moment at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

