- MusicAshanti Performs With Ja Rule Amid Pregnancy Rumors, Keeps Fans GuessingFans speculate that Ashanti opted to perform in an oversized t-shirt to hide her growing bump.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSexyy Red Slammed For Speeding While Pregnant, Shows Off Growing BumpSexyy Red isn't letting pregnancy slow her down.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicArmani Caesar Reveals She's Pregnant Via Maternity PhotoshootCongratulations are in order!By Tallie Spencer
- LifeBhad Bhabie Nearly Nude Maternity Photos Are Iconic, Le Vaughn Buys Her G-WagonDanielle Bregoli confirmed a few weeks ago that she and Le Vaughn are having a little girl together.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSexyy Red's Baby Bump Is The Center Of Her New Photos, Shows Off Pregnancy JourneyThis newest update from the "Hood Hottest Princess" shows that she'll never forget about her style despite her belly's growth.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearBhad Bhabie Pregnancy Update: 20-Year-Old Shows Off Budding Bump During Snack RunDanielle Bregoli has come a long way from her days on "Dr. Phil."By Hayley Hynes
- GossipBhad Bhabie Confirms Pregnancy, Shows Off Baby Bump In New SelfiesThe news comes after fans caught a glimpse of what appeared to be a growing bump in paparazzi footage this week.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBhad Bhabie's Baby Bump Seemingly Caught On Camera Amid LeVaughn Pregnancy RumoursThe 20-year-old was out in Beverly Hills with her man, and cameras couldn't help but notice the seemingly growing belly she was trying to hide.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralLil Uzi Vert Signs Pregnant Woman's Belly & Names Her Child: WatchA lucky couple got to receive Uzi's excited blessing, and it's wholesome to see them put so much thought into their request.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPregnant Ciara Shares Adorable New Baby Bump PhotosCiara is glowing!By Tallie Spencer
- StreetwearSexyy Red's Security Shoves Twerking Fan, Rapper Flexes Baby Bump In Devilish SelfiesSexyy Red hasn't let pregnancy slow her down.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearHalle Bailey's "Baby Bump" Missing From Latest IG Post As Fans Continue To Speculate"The Little Mermaid" actress isn't addressing pregnancy rumours, but she is serving looks.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSexyy Red Performs With Baby Bump Following Pregnancy AnnouncementSexyy Red is continuing with her tour following her pregnancy announcement.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsFinesse2tymes Drops One Girlfriend As Another Shows Off Her Baby BumpLooks like the Memphis native is down to just two women in his life (for now).By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearCiara's Maternity Style Takes Clear Notes From Rihanna: PhotosNot long after the birth of Rih's second baby was reported, Ci broke the news of her and Russell Wilson's third pregnancy together.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBlueface Accuses Chrisean Rock Of Drinking While Pregnant, She Updates Us On Her Baby BumpAccording to Rock, the only way she could tolerate being in a relationship with her co-star was to drink constantly.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearRZA, Rihanna, & Her Baby Bump Dine In Style At Giorgio BaldiRih has been slowly stepping away from the spotlight as she prepares to give birth for a second time.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearRihanna's Sexy Sheer Savage X Fenty Lingerie Video Proves She's More Confident Than EverShe's a mother!By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearRihanna Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Bra PicsBaby number two from RiRi doesn't make her snaps any less steamy for diehards. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureRihanna Beats The Barbados Heat By Making Snowcones With Her Baby Bump Out: VideoElsewhere on the island, ASAP Rocky spent time with locals while filming a music video.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearChrisean Rock's Baby Bump Steals The Spotlight During Turnt Up Club Performance: WatchWhile Blueface is occupied promoting Jaidyn Alexis' new "Stewie" single, his second baby mama is staying booked and busy in her own right.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKourtney Kardashian & Her Baby Bump Soak Up The Sun In A Tiny Green BikiniThe eldest Kardashian sister is having a "sweet summer" so far.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsLeBron James Feels Rihanna's Baby Bump: WatchThe two stars met up recently.By Alexander Cole