Ashanti’s Baby Bump Takes Center Stage In Adorable Mother's Day Photos With Nelly

Last month, Ashanti officially announced her long-rumored pregnancy in a fun social media post, much to the delight of fans. After months of concealing her growing baby bump with oversized fits, the mother-to-be is now proudly putting it on display, both on and offstage. She and her fiancé Nelly have also been providing their followers with playful updates along the way, making it clear they couldn't be more excited to welcome their first child.

Of course, Ashanti also recently shared a heartwarming post in honor of her first Mother's Day as a soon-to-be mom, though it arrived a few days late. She shared a series of sweet photos alongside Nelly and various other family members to celebrate the occasion. In one of them, the happy couple poses poolside, with Ashanti rocking a black and white dress and Nelly sporting a grey sweatsuit.

Ashanti & Nelly Celebrate Mother's Day With Family

"This Mother’s Day was so special," the songstress began her caption. "Having our families together as we are about to embark on such an incredible journey was amazing. Wishing all of the amazing Moms and Moms to be a beautiful Mother’s Day/ Pre Mothers Day!!!!! 😆😆😆😆❤️🙏🏽🥳 #grateful 🙏🏽🥰 yeah yeah I know I’m late… it was so much food I got distracted 🤣🤣 Ps… I only had 1 plate tho 🤣🤣👀."

As expected, fans have flooded Ashanti's comments section with words of support and praise for the growing family. "Nelly hasn't stopped smiling since he got his true love back," one Instagram user writes. "GORGEOUS!! You're going to be the BEST mom!" another says. What do you think of Ashanti's recent Mother's Day Post with Nelly? What about her heartfelt message for all of the mothers and soon-to-be mothers out there? Are you looking forward to watching the couple embark on their journey as parents? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

