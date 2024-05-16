Ashanti’s Baby Bump Takes Center Stage In Adorable Mother's Day Photos With Nelly

BYCaroline Fisher234 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nelly &amp; Ashanti Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of E11EVEN Miami
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 2: Ashanti and Nelly arrive at E11EVEN Miami during the 10th Anniversary of E11EVEN celebration on February 2, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Ashanti also shared a heartfelt message to all mothers and mothers-to-be.

Last month, Ashanti officially announced her long-rumored pregnancy in a fun social media post, much to the delight of fans. After months of concealing her growing baby bump with oversized fits, the mother-to-be is now proudly putting it on display, both on and offstage. She and her fiancé Nelly have also been providing their followers with playful updates along the way, making it clear they couldn't be more excited to welcome their first child.

Of course, Ashanti also recently shared a heartwarming post in honor of her first Mother's Day as a soon-to-be mom, though it arrived a few days late. She shared a series of sweet photos alongside Nelly and various other family members to celebrate the occasion. In one of them, the happy couple poses poolside, with Ashanti rocking a black and white dress and Nelly sporting a grey sweatsuit.

Read More: Ashanti Shares A Video Of The Moment She Told Nelly She's Pregnant

Ashanti & Nelly Celebrate Mother's Day With Family

"This Mother’s Day was so special," the songstress began her caption. "Having our families together as we are about to embark on such an incredible journey was amazing. Wishing all of the amazing Moms and Moms to be a beautiful Mother’s Day/ Pre Mothers Day!!!!! 😆😆😆😆❤️🙏🏽🥳 #grateful 🙏🏽🥰 yeah yeah I know I’m late… it was so much food I got distracted 🤣🤣 Ps… I only had 1 plate tho 🤣🤣👀."

As expected, fans have flooded Ashanti's comments section with words of support and praise for the growing family. "Nelly hasn't stopped smiling since he got his true love back," one Instagram user writes. "GORGEOUS!! You're going to be the BEST mom!" another says. What do you think of Ashanti's recent Mother's Day Post with Nelly? What about her heartfelt message for all of the mothers and soon-to-be mothers out there? Are you looking forward to watching the couple embark on their journey as parents? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Ashanti Isn't Here For Nelly's Jokes About Her Pregnancy

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Usher's "Coming Home" Album Release EventRelationshipsAshanti's Mother Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy Rumors, Claims It's "Public" But Not "Announced"143.5K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsRelationshipsAshanti Puts Her Baby Bump On Full Display After Pregnancy Announcement5.8K
2022 SXSW Conference And Festival - Day 5RelationshipsAshanti Officially Announces Pregnancy & Engagement To Nelly44.4K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-COMEDY-MARK TWAINRelationshipsAshanti & Nelly Enjoy Adorable Karaoke Night Together Amid Pregnancy Rumors: Watch18.9K