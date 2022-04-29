mother's day
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Admits He Mixed Up Mother's Day Cards: "I Tried My Best"Nick Cannon made an embarrassing slip up on Mother's Day.By Cole Blake
- MusicMetro Boomin Shares Emotional Tribute To Late Mother On Mother's DayThis was Metro's first Mother's Day without her. Rest In Peace Leslie Wayne.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Celebrates Mother's Day With A Heartfelt PostThe Queen of Rap wanted to give thanks to all the strong women around her.By Noah Grant
- MusicKeke Palmer Celebrates First Mother's Day In Stunning PhotoshootKeke is glowing in the new photoshoot.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureNe-Yo Faces Backlash For His Mother’s Day TributeNe-Yo included his ex-wife and the woman he allegedly cheated on her with in the same Mother's Day post.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsCardi B Shows Off Offset's Mother's Day GiftsCardi B showcased the gifts she received from Offset in honor of Mother's Day.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDrake's Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Looks Beautiful Holding Adonis In Rapper's Mother's Day PostDrizzy and his BM have certainly come a long way over the years.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJanelle Monáe's Mom Reacts To NSFW "Lipstick Lover" VideoJanelle Monáe's mom joked about the nudity in her new music video, "Lipstick Lover."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureOffset Shares Loving Mother's Day Post For Cardi BOffset shared an adorable post for Cardi B on Mother's Day.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBeyoncé, Cardi B, & More Celebrate Mother's Day On InstagramTons of celebrities have been sharing posts in honor of Mother's Day.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearCardi B's Family Shows Her Plenty Of Love Through Mother's Day WeekendHappy Mother's Day!By Hayley Hynes
- SportsTom Brady Shares Mother's Day Post Featuring All His ExesBrady made sure to include the mother(s) of children in his latest Instagram post.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsBlueface Celebrates Jaidyn Alexis On Mother's Day: "I Don't Play About My Baby Mama""A real bitch gone always win in the end," Blue wrote to his BM on Twitter late last night.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLil Durk & India Royale Team Up For Mother's DayDid the two just confirm they're back together with their latest charity effort?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentHip Hop Mother's Day: 11 Rap Songs Dedicated To MomsFrom Kanye, to Tupac, to Lil B, here's a look at rap songs dedicated to moms. By Josh Megson
- MusicDJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic - Best MomentsWhat is your favorite Pass The Mic moment?By Mariam Emily
- Pop CultureDrake's Better World Fragrance House Candles To Debut At Shoppers Drug Mart Across CanadaJust in time for Mothers Day!By Hayley Hynes