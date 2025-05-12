Halle Berry's Mother's Day post is blowing up on social media. In celebration of the holiday, she shared a video of herself in bed with her longtime partner, Van Hunt. In the clip, she joked about how she has been spending Mother's Day, noting that she can't show her followers.

"I showed y'all how my day started. How my Mother's Day started. And now, I'm not going to show you, but I'm going to tell you how my Mother's Day is gonna end," she said. "First of all, we got our Let's Spin because Let's Spin just came out with this little travel size. And since we're in Cannes, France, I traveled with it for the first time. We're about to give it a spin."

"Happy Mother's Day once again everybody. I hope all of you are somewhere spinning," she concluded. Fans shared plenty of laughs in response to the video on social media. "When yo freaky ass auntie n uncle ft you on accident," one user joked on X (formerly Twitter). Another remarked: "I never thought I would see Halle Berry naked online selling a lube on mother's Day." Berry and Hunt have been dating since 2020.

Halle Berry Met Gala 2025

The Mother's Day post comes after Halle Berry made headlines, last week, for attending the star-studded Met Gala in New York City. At the event, she turned heads in a LaQuan Smith dress adorned with Cartier High Jewelry.

According to Vogue, Smith said the process of making the dress was a collaborative endeavor. “She knows exactly who she is and has such a clear sense of style, but she’s also incredibly collaborative. During the fittings, she wasn’t just stepping into a garment—she was shaping it with me,” Smith told the outlet. “She pushed for certain cuts that enhanced her movement, and we played with sheer panels to strike that perfect balance between elegance and edge. Her input was always intentional, always rooted in how she wanted to feel in the piece—not just how it looked.”