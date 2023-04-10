Halle Berry
- MusicCam'ron Recalls Pre-Fame Halle Berry Flirting Attempt: "Hear Me Out!"Cam'ron wasn't able to get Berry's number, but he at least got to give her a sample of his music.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsGilbert Arenas Criticized For Telling Alleged Halle Berry And Harvey Weinstein StoryWe could have done without this alleged information.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureHalle Berry's 7 Biggest Blockbuster MoviesHalle Berry and the action genre are usually a recipe for box-office success!By Demi Phillips
- MusicWhy Is Halle Berry Beefing With Drake?Ignited by the rapper's use of an old photo for his single's cover art, Drake and Halle Berry have been at odds this week. By Isabella Pennese
- Pop CultureHalle Berry Slime Photo: Actress Mad At Drake For Asking To Use Iconic Image & Ignoring Refusal"Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do?" Berry ranted on Instagram while facing criticism for complaining about the "Slime You Out" cover.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake's "Slime You Out" Cover Art Results In Negative Review From Halle BerryAn iconic image of the "Catwoman" actress covered in green goo was picked to help market Drizzy's latest single with SZA.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureOlivier Martinez Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?The path of Olivier Martinez: tracing his origins, cinematic acclaim, star-studded personal life, and entrepreneurial flair.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureHalle Berry Will Have To Pay $8k In Child Support Going ForwardThe decision finally settles her long-running divorce proceedings.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureHalle Berry Discusses Sexuality & Womanhood In Her Mid-50sAt 56 years old, Berry has found herself navigating menopause and other new adventures that come with aging.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureHalle Berry Says She's "Sliding Into Leo Season" With Cheeky Skateboarding PicThings are definitely hotter around the fire sign zodiac actress.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureHalle Berry Net Worth 2023: What Is The Megastar Worth?The inspiring narrative of Halle Berry's rise in Hollywood embodies talent, perseverance, and the art of mastering one's craft.By Jake Skudder
- LifeHalle Berry's Nude Instagram Photo Criticized, She RespondsThe "Catwoman" actress is proving that you're never too old to celebrate the skin you're in, no matter what haters have to say.By Hayley Hynes