Why Is Halle Berry Beefing With Drake?

Drake and Halle Berry have been showing love to each other for years. However, their relationship took a sour turn when the 6 God decided to use a photo of the actress as the cover art for his new single, “Slime You Out.” Berry was not feeling the move and called out Drake on Instagram for disrespecting her wishes. However, Drake has shown his appreciation for Halle in the past, and vice versa, but this particular situation has evidently created tension between them. Here's a look at everything we know about Drake and Halle Berry's beef.

Drake’s Longtime Crush On Halle Berry

To fully understand the feud, it's important to take a look back into their history. Drake and Halle Berry have a history of mutual admiration that dates back to 2013. It started when Drake rapped about wanting to have a baby with the Oscar-winning actress in his verse on Migos’ “Versace (Remix).” Since then, the two have exchanged compliments and gestures of affection. Drake was once spotted wearing a jacket with Halle Berry’s James Bond character on it. Halle Berry responded by wearing a shirt with Drake’s lyrics, “Here for a good time not a long time,” and posting it on her Instagram. However, the two have never confirmed dating each other or being in a relationship.

The Controversial Cover Art

Things went left when Drake dropped the cover art for his new single, “Slime You Out,” which featured an old photo of Halle Berry from the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The photo shows Halle Berry getting slimed on stage, a hilarious moment in pop culture history. However, Berry was not amused by Drake's use of it. She claimed that Drake had asked her for permission to use the photo and she had said no. But he went ahead and used it anyway.

Halle Berry’s Instagram Rant Against Drake

Berry took to Instagram to vent her frustration over Drake’s disregard for her consent. She cryptically posted a message that read, "Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy…even if you’re a woman!" Then, when a fan inquired about the situation, she confirmed that she was referring to Drake. She wrote, “Didn’t get my permission. That’s not cool; I thought better of him!” She added, “Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on.”

Berry also clarified that she was not concerned about the legal ownership of the photo. Rather, she was referring the principle of respecting her decision. She said, “Cuz he asked me and I said NO that’s why. Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do! That was the f— you to me. Not cool. You get it?”

Drake's Response (Or Lack Thereof)

Drake has not directly addressed the feud with Halle Berry, but he seemed to acknowledge it on his Instagram Stories by posting a photo of himself wearing a T-shirt that said, “What the h— is going on?” He captioned it, “Literally tho…,” hinting at his confusion over Berry’s reaction.

In summary, Drake and Halle Berry have gone from mutual admirers to bitter enemies over the use of a slime photo for promotional purposes of Drake's new single. While Drake has remained relatively silent on the matter, Berry has made it clear that she is not happy with his decision and feels disrespected by him.

