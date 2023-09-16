Drake’s “Slime You Out” Cover Art Results In Negative Review From Halle Berry

Drake's music isn't for everyone, but those who support the father of one go incredibly hard for him, even in times of trouble. He's currently travelling across North America on his It's All a Blur, while also putting the finishing touches on his For All The Dogs album. The surprise project was first announced several months ago, and while it seemed as though it would be arriving shortly after the news broke, Champagne Papi has been taking his time perfecting his work. So far we've heard just one single, "Slime You Out" featuring SZA. However, that's already gotten a notably negative review from Catwoman actress Halle Berry.

The track hit streamers at noon on Friday (September 15), and many Twitter users have already admitted to being in their feelings over it. "Slime You Out" finds the former lovers singing to each other about their failures in romance, slipping in a few toxic bars just for good measure. Rather than posing together for the cover art, Drake went with a throwback photo of Berry full of slime at the Nickelodeon Teen Choice Awards, perfectly matching his single's title.

Halle Berry isn't Feeling "Slime You Out"

Not long after the Scorpion rapper shared his latest release, Berry's Instagram lit up with a message reading, "Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy... Even if you're a woman." When a fan dropped by the comments to ask how the mother of one feels about Drake's image selection, she made followers aware that she doesn't approve. "Didn't get my permission, that's not cool. I thought better of him," the starlet revealed. "Hence my post today," she continued. "When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on!"

Now that the world has gotten a taste of what Drizzy is cooking up on For All The Dogs, they're hungrier than ever to hear the finished project. However, the 36-year-old confirmed on Instagram this weekend that he's dealing with some delays, and is anticipating on dropping his album in early October. Read what Drake had to say about the situation at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

