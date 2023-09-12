Drake Pushes Fan Who Rushes Stage On Tour, Calls Out Security For Lacking

As the summer comes to a close, Drake and 21 Sav are continuing to bring their It's All a Blur tour to arenas across North America. We've seen some interesting moments unfold during the pair's performances so far, such as an abundance of bras thrown at the Canadian, and a surprise visit from Travis Scott in Vancouver. There are still plenty more shows to catch the Her Loss collaborators at before they head back home to relax, and as Drake nears closer to sharing his For All The Dogs album, excitement is only growing stronger.

On Monday (September 11) evening, the "Ratchet Happy Birthday" rapper was showing out in Texas. Patrons were more than pleased to see Champagne Papi recruit yet another NBA star, Kevin Durant, to walk out with him. As expected, the 36-year-old put on an incredible show, though there was one rude interruption from an eager fan who managed to rush the stage. In the video below, Drake takes a break from spitting his greatest hits to address the crowd when a young man approaches him, looking for some love.

Drake's Fans Want to See Him Up Close and Personal

Rather than embrace the stranger, the OVO founder immediately shoves him away. However, he did briefly wrap his arm around the concert attendee while walking him to the edge of the stage, where security was waiting to promptly yank him off. "Boy, you slow as a motherf**ker," Drake appeared to say during the awkward moment, earning a laugh from those watching on. Rather than letting the situation get him down, the legendary artist quickly turned his energy back on 100 to finish his set.

In lighter news, Drake also had a major update for fans last night regarding his For All The Dogs album. While we first thought the highly anticipated project would be hitting streamers in August, the father of one has since confirmed that he'll be sharing its first official single at some point this week. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

