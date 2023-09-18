Johnny Manziel & Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” Tour Walkout In Houston Had The Crowd Going Wild

Amid his It's All a Blur North American tour, Drake has been working tirelessly to entertain thousands of fans nearly every night while simultaneously putting the finishing touches on his For All The Dogs album. The Canadian confirmed an October 6 drop date for the LP this past weekend after previously suggesting it would hit DSPs in August. Despite the delays, Drizzy's fans are still showing out for him, especially the athletes in his inner circle. The latest superstar to have the honour of walking the "Way 2 Sexy" rapper out was Johnny Manziel on Sunday (September 17) evening.

Drake was performing in Houston, alongside his Her Loss collaborator, 21 Sav. He's taking the stage in one of his favourite cities again on Monday night, though it's unclear if Manziel plans to join him this time. In the video below, the longtime friends make their way through the crowd together, Champagne Papi standing out from everyone around him in a bright greenish-yellow ensemble.

Johnny Manziel is the Latest Athlete to Walk Out with Drake on Tour

The father of one stopped to acknowledge a few patrons as he walked past their seats, including a young girl who squealed with delight upon sharing a moment with Drake. For his part, Manziel almost blended in with the security team thanks to his black tee, but still, locals were quick to recognize the Texas-born quarterback, who was previously married to Nick Cannon's baby mama, Bre Tiesi.

After seeing Johnny Manziel helping out his pal Drake on tour, many social media users have been commenting that the NFL alum is looking better than ever. Seeing as he revealed earlier this summer that he struggled with suicidal thoughts after retiring from football, his followers have been keeping a close eye on his well-being. Read everything Manziel had to say about his mental health battle at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

