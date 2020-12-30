Johnny Manziel
- SportsJohnny Manziel Reveals He Lost 40lbs Due To Cocaine Use After Being Cut By The BrownsManziel calledit a "strict diet of blow."By Ben Mock
- SportsJohnny Manziel Apologizes To DrakeManziel said he was sorry for letting Drzzy down.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDrake & Johnny Manziel Post Up For A Picture Ten Years After "Draft Day""Draft day, Johnny Manziel, five years later, how am I the man still?" the Toronto superstar rapped on his 2014 cut honoring the former NFL star.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsJohnny Manziel Net Worth 2023: What Is The NFL Star Worth?Explore Johnny Manziel's 2023 net worth journey, from NFL highs to personal challenges, and how it shaped his financial standing.By Jake Skudder
- SportsJohnny Manziel & Drake's "It's All A Blur" Tour Walkout In Houston Had The Crowd Going WildThe athlete and the 6ix God have a bromance that goes way back.By Hayley Hynes
- TVJohnny Manziel Reveals Wild Details Of NFL Career In New DocumentaryDrug test avoidance schemes and a complete apathy towards key aspects of his job are just some of the stories that have come out.By Ben Mock
- SportsJohnny Manziel Reveals He Nearly Took His Own Life After NFL Exit"Mr Football" went to a dark place after exiting the NFL in 2016.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsAbby De La Rosa Reveals She Spends Time With Another Nick Cannon Baby MamaAbby De La Rosa told fans that she has become friendly with another one of Nick Cannon's baby mothers.By Luke Haworth
- SportsTerrell Owens To Come Out Of Retirment, Will Play With Johnny ManzielTerrell Owens is coming back to the field.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Manziel Frolics On The Beach With Gorgeous Instagram ModelJohnny Manziel is living his best life right now.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Manziel Reveals How He Plans To Continue His Football CareerJohnny Manziel has been through a lot in his football career.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Manziel Unveils His Latest Football EndeavorJohnny Manziel is hitting the field again.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Manziel Hilariously Snubs Giants FanAn NFL comeback is not in the cards for Johnny Football.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Manziel Explains How He Made $33K While In The NCAAJohnny Manziel was able to make some money in college despite very strict NCAA rules.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Manziel Agrees To Join Quavo-Backed Startup League Fan Controlled FootballJohnny Manziel signs on to join Quavo-back startup league Fan Controlled Football.By Cole Blake