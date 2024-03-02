Johnny Manziel To Boycott The Heisman Awards In Support Of Reggie Bush

Johnny Manziel has announced he will boycott the annual Heisman Awards in support of Reggie Bush. "After careful thought and consideration I will be humbly removing myself from the Heisman trophy ceremony until @ReggieBush gets his trophy back. Doesn't sit right with my morals and values that he can't be on that stage with us every year. Reggie IS the Heisman trophy. Do the RIGHT thing @NCAA the ball is in your court," Manziel wrote on X.

Bush lost his 2005 Heisman trophy in 2010 after the NCAA concluded that he had received impermissible benefits to attend USC. However, Bush has argued that he should be welcomed back into the fold of the NCAA. This is due to the age of NIL and other benefits that athletes can now receive. The NCAA has long denied a return for Bush.

Reggie Bush Sues The NCAA

Last year, Reggie Bush filed a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA. "The lawsuit is based on the NCAA maliciously attacking his character through a completely false and highly offensive statement that was widely reported in the media and substantially and irreparably damaged his reputation," according to law firm McCathern, PLLC. The statement in question was provided to media outlets in July 2021. It came when the NCAA announced their new NIL policy. Specifically, it was the answer to enquiries about whether the policy would mean the reinstatement of Bush's expunged records.

"Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements," the statement said. "The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools." Bush, the 2005 Heisman winner, had his collegiate record expunged in 2010. It was a result of an investigation that found he had accepted "impermissible benefits" during his time at USC.

