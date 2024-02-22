Johnny Manziel Reveals He Lost 40lbs Due To Cocaine Use After Being Cut By The Browns

During his recently-published Club Shay Shay interview, Johnny Manziel revealed that after being cut by the Browns in 2015, he would lose 40lbs due to his excessive cocaine use. "At that point in time, man. I would look in a mirror and I didn't see myself any different than when I was in Cleveland. Until I stepped on a scale at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, I didn't realize I had lost 40 pounds at all," Manziel told Shannon Sharpe.

Previously, Manziel revealed that he had a plan to kill himself following his departure from the Browns. "I think I was just running from problems. It was probably a $5 million bender. Direct self-sabotage, trying to burn this thing down. I had planned to do everything that I wanted to do at that point in my life. Spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life. Months prior, I went and bought a gun I knew I was going to use. I wanted to get as bad as humanly possible to where it made sense and it made it seem like an excuse and an out for me," Manziel said in an episode of Untold that aired last year.

Johnny Manziel Apologizes Drake For "Letting Him Down"

Meanwhile, Manziel also used the two-hour conversation with Sharpe to offer an apology to Drake. “Who believes in curses like that [The Drake Curse]? That guy’s the most positive energy, great aura. Maybe he picks wrong sometimes in the people, teams or whatever it is or his bets, but that’s life, right? There is no curse. That’s to each his own, you know? If I handle my business in the proper way, I make him proud, right? Our relationship changes; so like there’s a lot of people that I let down and I truly feel like him and LeBron [James] at a point in time were people that I really really let down, you know? At that point in time [2016], I was so selfish that I was dragging everybody that was tied to me through the mud," Manziel said.

Drake was one of Manziel's biggest supporters as the Texas A&M QB looked toward the NFL. In fact, Drizzy went as far as to pen the track "Draft Day" in honor of Manziel. However, as we all know, Manziel simply wasn't cut out for the NFL. After being drafted 22nd overall by the Browns in 2014, Manziel was out of the league after his second season.

