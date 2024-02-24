Drake Fans Debate If He Should Re-Release Old Albums After Taylor Swift Breaks His Spotify Record

After it was reported that Taylor Swift was now the most-streamed artist on Spotify by lead credits, Drake fans suggested that the rapper should follow suit and start re-releasing his old albums. Swift has seen a resurgence in popularity through her (Taylor's Version) series, re-recording her old albums to control her masters.

Drake's discography dates back to 2010 with Thank Me Later. The debut album went four times platinum and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard chart. Of course, Drake only took off from there, with his sophomore album, Take Care, going eight times platinum and also peaking at No. 1. However, some Taylor fans pointed out that Drake can't even outsell Swift's re-releases with his new releases. "Drake's NEW album sold 400K. Taylor's re-recording sold 1.65M. They are not the same," one person on X argued. What do you think - should Drake re-record his older albums? Let us know in the comments.

Johnny Manziel Apologizes To Drake

Meanwhile, Johnny Manziel apologized to Drake for "letting down" the rapper earlier this week. “Who believes in curses like that [The Drake Curse]? That guy’s the most positive energy, great aura. Maybe he picks wrong sometimes in the people, teams or whatever it is or his bets, but that’s life, right? There is no curse. That’s to each his own, you know? If I handle my business in the proper way, I make him proud, right? Our relationship changes; so like there’s a lot of people that I let down and I truly feel like him and LeBron [James] at a point in time were people that I really really let down, you know? At that point in time [2016], I was so selfish that I was dragging everybody that was tied to me through the mud," Manziel told Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay.

Drake was one of Manziel's biggest supporters as the Texas A&M QB looked toward the NFL. In fact, Drizzy went as far as to pen the track "Draft Day" in honor of Manziel. However, as we all know, Manziel simply wasn't cut out for the NFL. After being drafted 22nd overall by the Browns, Manziel was out of the league two seasons later, being cut after the 2015 season.

