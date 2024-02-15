Taylor Swift Calls Travis Kelce Super Bowl Serenade "Most Romantic Thing That's Ever Happened" To Her

Taylor Swift has gushed over Travis Kelce serenading her at a Super Bowl afterparty as the "most romantic thing that's ever happened to her." Kelce reportedly sung "You Belong With Me" when it was played at the party. Swift was seen telling everyone about the moment in new clips released online. “We met in the middle. I was like, ‘What is happening?'” Swift told Kelce and Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers. “They played it and I was literally coming out of the bathroom. I was like, ‘Yes!’ It was perfect timing," Kelce added.

Kelce and Swift were the focus of just about every TV camera as the Chiefs rejoiced in their third Super Bowl win of the Patrick Mahomes era last weekend. Of course, not everyone was a fan of the attention the couple received. "Mad Dog" Russo voiced his displeasure that the broadcast cut to Swift at least a dozen times during the game itself.

Read More: Adele Tells Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Haters To "Get A Life"

Travis Kelce Says He "Crossed A Line" Yelling At Andy Reid

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has called the now-viral moment of him yelling at Andy Reid "unacceptable". "I did [cross a line]. I can't get that fired up to that point where I'm bumping Coach and it's getting him off balance and stuff. He's checked me a few times and I just wanted to let him know that I wanted this thing, and he can put it on me, and I got him. You know, it just came in a moment where we weren't playing very well. I wasn't playing well, and we had to get some sh-t going. Sometimes, emotions get away from me and that's been the battle of my career," Kelce told his brother.

Kelce was caught bumping into the Chiefs head coach and visibly screaming at him during Sunday's Super Bowl. At the time, the Chiefs were trailing the 49ers and struggling to find a way through the San Francisco defense. However, Kelce noted that Reid's immediate reaction surprised him. "Coach Reid actually came right up to me after that and didn't even have harsh words for me. I was ready to get a f-cking a---chewing and for him to just tell me to 'f-cking be better'. And he just let [me] know, 'Hey man, I love your passion. I got cameras on me all over the place man, you don't want things to come off' … and it just made me … fired up to get a f-cking victory for him, man. Cause that's how much I love that dude, man," Kelce reflected.

Read More: Travis Kelce References Taylor Swift Lyric Change During Super Bowl Press Conference

[via]