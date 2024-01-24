Travis Kelce: Heart Celly Was For Bills Fans, Not Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has revealed that his "heart hands" celebration during the Chiefs' divisional round playoff game was aimed at Bills fans, not Taylor Swift. "The Bills -- coming into their house, they want to make it rowdy. Did it get a little disrespectful? One-thousand percent. One-thousand percent. Did it get a little extra? One-thousand percent. Some things were said about the families -- some pretty inappropriate things were said about Pat Mahomes. It was pretty wack. I don't hate you guys like you hate us. It's all love, baby. It's all love," Kelce explained on the New Heights podcast.

The immediate assumption was that the celebration was aimed at Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. It's a gesture Swift herself has popularized at her concerts. Furthermore, Kelce himself was spotted doing the gesture at Swift's concert in Argentina last year. However, Kelce has now set the record straight and explained he was showing love to the Bills Mafia during a charged playoff game.

Travis Kelce & Chiefs Focus On Ravens

Standing between the Chiefs and a third Super Bowl appearance in the last four years is the white-hot Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens finished the regular season 13-4, their best records since their 14-2 2019 campaign. After massive promises from Lamar Jackson in the pre-season, Baltimore has become one of the hottest teams in the league. However, they are treading relatively new ground. Sunday marks their first conference championship game since their Super Bowl-winning season in 2012.

However, the dynastic Chiefs, fresh off another tough back-and-forth against Buffalo, will be more than ready to take on the gauntlet thrown down by Baltimore. The Ravens are only favored by -3.5 and the over/under of 44.5 indicates that this game could quickly devolve into a defensive slugfest. The Ravens beat the Chiefs in their last meeting back in 2021 but have a 4-7 all-time record against the team. Who are you picking to reach the Super Bowl? Let us know in the comments.

