Shirtless Jason Kelce Screams & Chugs Beer Next To Taylor Swift During Chiefs' Game

Jason Kelce was ecstatic during the Chiefs' win.

Cole Blake
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

Jason Kelce took his shirt off and jumped in the stands with fans when his brother, Travis, and the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. He was joined in a suite at the stadium by Taylor Swift and the rest of his family.

After Travis scored a touchdown during the game, the CBS broadcast cut to Jason, who appeared shirtless and banging against the glass of the group's suite. The Chiefs ended up winning the game by a score of 27-24. Travis finished with 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Jason Kelce Speaks With Taylor Swift During Chiefs-Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 21: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles talk in a suite as fans take pictures prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The appearance comes after Jason announced his retirement after the Philadelphia Eagles loss, last week. He later clarified on his podcast with Travis, New Heights, that it wasn't a final decision. "I don’t know what next year is going to look like with the team. Coaches, players…," Kelce said. "I just want to make sure everybody knows how much I love and respect and appreciate the effort and energy they put into the year. I know the outcome, Philadelphia, was not acceptable, but I love each and every person in that room." Check out Jason's antics during the game below.

Jason Kelce Celebrates During Chiefs' Game

With the win, the Chiefs advance to the AFC Championship game, where they'll take on the Baltimore Ravens for a trip to the Super Bowl. Be on the lookout for further updates on the NFL playoffs on HotNewHipHop.

