Jason Kelce Admits He Doesn't Wash His Feet, Gets Into It With Fans

BYCole Blake144 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
WrestleMania 40
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 06: Former NFL player Jason Kelce reacts following a match during Night One of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field on April 06, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Jason Kelce says people who wash their feet have been fed "diabolical lies."

Jason Kelce admitted he doesn't wash his feet during a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. The drama began when Kelce remarked, "What kind of weirdo washes their feet…," in response to a troll accusing him of not doing so. From there, he went back and forth with fans over the hot take.

In agreement, one user claimed: "Fun fact - there was a 'study' done where they measured the amount of bacteria between those who actively scrub/wash their legs/feet, vs those who didn’t and there was more bacteria on those who actively washed their legs/feet." Kelce retweeted the post and added: "All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier. Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin."

Read More: Jason Kelce's Wife Gets In Heated Confrontation With Rude Fan

Jason Kelce Cheers On The Chiefs During AFC Divisional Game

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 21: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after the Kansas City Chiefs score a touchdown during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024, in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Kelce's rant about hygiene isn't the only time an NFL player has made headlines for their controversial off-the-field remarks in recent weeks. Harrison Butker, who is a teammate of Kelce's brother, Travis, recently caught serious backlash for sharing numerous polarizing opinions in a commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. While on stage, he ranted about women in the workplace, abortion, and several other topics.

Jason Kelce Gets Into Debate Over Not Washing His Feet

Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this year after the Eagles lost to the Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jason Kelce on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Jason Kelce Set To Join ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown”

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia EaglesSportsShirtless Jason Kelce Screams & Chugs Beer Next To Taylor Swift During Chiefs' Game2.2K
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City ChiefsSportsJason Kelce's Wife Gets In Heated Confrontation With Rude Fan1492
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore RavensSportsJason Kelce Defends NFL Media's Coverage Of Taylor Swift: "She's A World Star"2.2K
WrestleMania 40SportsJason Kelce Set To Join ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown”636