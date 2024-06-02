Jason Kelce Admits He Doesn't Wash His Feet, Gets Into It With Fans

Jason Kelce says people who wash their feet have been fed "diabolical lies."

Jason Kelce admitted he doesn't wash his feet during a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. The drama began when Kelce remarked, "What kind of weirdo washes their feet…," in response to a troll accusing him of not doing so. From there, he went back and forth with fans over the hot take.

In agreement, one user claimed: "Fun fact - there was a 'study' done where they measured the amount of bacteria between those who actively scrub/wash their legs/feet, vs those who didn’t and there was more bacteria on those who actively washed their legs/feet." Kelce retweeted the post and added: "All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier. Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin."

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 21: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after the Kansas City Chiefs score a touchdown during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024, in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Kelce's rant about hygiene isn't the only time an NFL player has made headlines for their controversial off-the-field remarks in recent weeks. Harrison Butker, who is a teammate of Kelce's brother, Travis, recently caught serious backlash for sharing numerous polarizing opinions in a commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. While on stage, he ranted about women in the workplace, abortion, and several other topics.

