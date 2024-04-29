Jason Kelce Set To Join ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown”

The recently retired Jason Kelce has just secured a new gig. The Super Bowl Winning Center and older brother to Suber Bowl Winning Travis Kelce is set to join ESPN. It's reported that Jason Kelce will be joining ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown show. The show is the preshow for Monday Night Football. Additionally, all the NFL-partnered networks other than Fox Sports at least considered bringing on Kelce as a contributor. Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears are among the other commentators on the show, which is hosted by Scott Van Pelt. Furthermore, according to earlier reports, Robert Griffin III is not anticipated to make a comeback to the pregame show this coming season.

After playing center for the Eagles for 13 years, Kelce, 36, announced his retirement this summer. Kelce, a seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro, played a key role in the team's 2018 Super Bowl victory. Kelce is a beloved figure in Philly, and after the Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs, he could be seen sometimes shirtless, supporting his brother Travis at Chiefs games. All in all, Kelce is reaching a new stage in a new career, and it's exciting news for Monday Night Football enjoyers.

Jason Kelce Is Monday Night Countdown’s Newest Host

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 30: Jason Kelce former Philadelphia Eagle player throws out the ceremonial first pitch with Fletcher Cox of the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves on March 30, 2024 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One of the most entertaining athletes around, Kelce has experience dissecting games on his "New Heights" podcast alongside his brother Travis. The sky was the limit for Jason post-football. Since retiring, he has made appearances in the WWE and Wrestlemania. Additionally, even Hollywood wouldn’t seem out of reach. Kelce loves football. Additionally, If you have ever heard him talk about it on his podcast, you will see that he has a high level of game knowledge. All signs point to him being pretty good on TV.

Travis Kelce is probably set to have an even bigger splash after his playing career. Fortunately, both brothers will evidently be in our sports lives for years after they retire. The question is whether Taylor Swift will still be a part of the Kelce experience for that long. Overall, the Kelce brothers are not just set to take over; they already have, and one still competes for Super Bowls. Good luck to Jason on his new gig.

