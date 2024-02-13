Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's Crazed Fans Pushed Him To Move Into New Home, Jason Kelce Reveals

Two kids from the small city of Cleveland Heights, Ohio are now full-blown celebrities. Travis Kelce and his older brother Jason have seen a lot of change since they came into the NFL. However, things reached New Heights when the Hall-of-Fame bound tight end started dating pop phenom/cult leader Taylor Swift. In all seriousness, their relationship is the hot topic every day. People have quickly gotten sick of it all. But, it seems that their relationship remains strong at all times even with all of the outside noise. With that said, it still weighs on him because Travis Kelce eventually had to find a new home.

The reason for Travis moving into a new home back in October was recently revealed by his sibling who is considering retirement. Instead of hosting, Jason was a guest on Shaquille O'Neal's show The Big Podcast. According to TMZ, the Philadelphia Eagles center did share how beneficial this has been for himself and his family, and of course, Travis. However, as with all things in life, there are cons as well.

Travis' New Home Is Still Not Keeping The Swifties At Bay

Jason told Shaq that even when moving into a more secure neighborhood, fans were still making their way onto Travis' property. "The first day he moved into the new house, in a gated community, somebody knocks on the back window of the house." He now resides is Leawood, Kansas, a suburb just outside the heart of Kansas City and near the border of Missouri. Pardon the corny and overplayed joke, but Travis is definitely not in Kansas anymore.

