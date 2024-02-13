Jada Kingdom's Reactions To Pardison Fontaine's Attempts At PDA Have Fans Saying She Doesn't Like Him

Jada Kingdom and Pardison Fontaine are the new couple that has taken social media by storm. Now and then, there is a couple that manifests and steals people's attention. However, a lot of the Pardi and Jada hype mostly has to do with Pardi's breakup with Megan Thee Stallion. Overall, Meg aired him out on the song "Cobra." This subsequently led to some he-said she-said moments online that were difficult to decipher. Only those involved behind the scenes could truly tell what was going on.

Over these past few weeks, Jada and Pardi have been posted up next to one another, quite a bit. Their relationship continues to hit the blogs with full force. However, a recent video of the couple is going viral online for all of the wrong reasons. Below, you can see Pardi trying to rub up on Jada and kiss her on the cheek. Her body language is making it seem as though she was uncomfortable with what was happening. Furthermore, she was not reciprocating in any meaningful way.

Jada Kingdom & Pardison Fontaine Spark Rumors

In the comments section over on The Neighborhood Talk, the discourse was quite palpable. Essentially, fans were claiming that Jada has no interest in Pardi and the relationship appears to be for show. "She don’t like him fr. Well at least her body language is giving me that," one person wrote. "He definitely likes her way more than she likes him. If she even likes him," said another. Of course, there is no telling whether these commenters are correct. People love to make assumptions. However, there is no doubt that the couple has fan talking right now.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Do you think Jada and Pardi are doing alright? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

