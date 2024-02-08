Jada Kingdom Posts Bikini Shots In An Attempt To Disprove BBL Rumors

Jada Kingdom has been having a huge moment right now. Overall, the artist has been cooking up some tracks amid her feud with Stefflon Don. Moreover, she is currently dating Pardison Fontaine, which has come with all sorts of attention. Of course, this is because Pardi used to be with Megan Thee Stallion. On the track "Cobra," Meg was adamant about Pardi's infidelity. However, Pardi has accused Meg of the same thing. Subsequently, fans of both artists have been at war, and Kingdom has been dragged along for the ride.

This past week, Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her song going number one. In this video, she was twerking and having a good time. This led to fans comparing her video to one that Pardi and Kingdom recorded a few weeks ago. Essentially, fans were trying to see who is a better twerker. Additionally, it led to claims that Kingdom might have a BBL. Well, she heard the noise and took to her Instagram story where she posted some bikini shots and made it clear she is all natural.

Jada Kingdom Speaks

"This is a real batty AKA ass!!" she wrote. "Unbelievable!? I Know! Haters go nyam shit! Like Huh!!????? Come On Now!!!!!!! that's one rumor I can't ignore!!! LMFAO OH PLEASE!!!!!!!" Needless to say, the comments about having a fake behind were starting to become offensive to the artist. It is certainly understandable. Some fans are way too comfortable in making assumptions about others, especially as it pertains to their bodies. Hopefully, this will put any more BBL rumors to rest, at least for now.

