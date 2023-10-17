BBL
- Pop CultureDoes Monica Have A BBL? "The Boy Is Mine" Singer Addresses SpeculationMonica's been busy preparing to join Nicki Minaj on the upcoming "Pink Friday 2" tour, but she found time to respond to speculation about her curves floating around the internet.By Hayley Hynes
- GramJada Kingdom Posts Bikini Shots In An Attempt To Disprove BBL RumorsJada Kingdom had to clear some things up.By Alexander Cole
- LifeErica Banks' BBL Enhancement Is Giving New Body: VideoThe last time she went under the knife, Banks told her followers not to ask what she spent because it's "4x [their] rent."By Hayley Hynes
- LifeFinesse2tymes BBL Update: 31-Year-Old Wants Internet Sleuths To Mind Their BusinessThe "How to Act" hitmaker had plenty to say on IG Live about being in touch with both your inner masculine and feminine sides.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSaucy Santana Breaks The Internet With Twerk Session In A DressSocial media has mixed opinions.By Tallie Spencer
- SportsStephen A. Smith Asked About BBLs, Goes On Sexist Rant InsteadSmith revealed a lot about his dating preferences, as well as how he views women.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureSaucy Santana Clears Up BBL CommentsThe rapper clarified that he loves and supports women of all body shapes, and he was just voicing his own preference on the matter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearSZA Thirst Traps Outside In A White Thong & Oversized Jacket: "P.S. This Will Make Sense Soon"Perhaps the sultry new snaps have to do with the deluxe cut of "SOS" SZA previously teased us with?By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJaidyn Alexis Flashes BBL For Blueface, Karlissa Saffold Clowns Her: "Them Ain't Young Lady Cheeks"When Blue's mom's nudes went viral earlier this fall, he was quick to criticize her "old lady cheeks."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDoes Meagan Good Have A BBL? Actress Responds To SpeculationIt's unclear if Jonathan Majors is the one behind the lens of his girls' new thirst traps, but if so, he certainly knows how to capture her good side.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeMadonna's BBL Angers 50 Cent: "Who The F**k Did This?"Fif just can't bite his tongue when it comes to throwing shade at the Queen of Pop.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeJaidyn Alexis Trolls Karlissa Saffold's Nudes After Blueface's Mom Disses Her BBLChaos continues to ensue for the Porters.By Hayley Hynes