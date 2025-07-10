Stefon Diggs Calls Cap On Rumor That He Split With Cardi B Over Her "BBL Smell"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) walks towards the sideline before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B seemed to outright deny the rumors that her and Stefon Diggs broke up, so this is a two-way rebuttal on social media.

Since Cardi B is going through a lot of drama concerning her divorce from Offset, there's a lot of public interest in her new relationship with Stefon Diggs. But that interest turned quite negative when breakup rumors swirled, leading to allegedly false news reports which the NFL player chose to call out.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, Diggs denied rumors that he broke up with the Bronx femcee. More specifically, he blasted a report about an alleged interview in which he said he broke up with her due to her "BBL smell." The New England Patriot denied this claim outright, simply writing "Cap" under IG coverage of the false report.

Cardi B also seemingly denied Stefon Diggs rumors by recently posting a video of them working out together. It doesn't outright confirm they're still a thing, but it doesn't point to any other conclusion. As such, it seems like this is all fake social media gossip going out of hand, according to the couple.

For those unaware, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs breakup rumors began due to her clearing out all posts of him on her Instagram. However, some fans think there's a reasonable explanation for this that has nothing to do with their still-maintained relationship status.

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Still Together?

Much of the Bardi Gang claims that this Instagram clearance happened to prepare for Cardi B's Am I The Drama? album rollout. However, this is another speculative interpretation, as it doesn't explain the unrelated posts still on the page. At the end of the day, it's clear that no sole social media interaction or fake news report will fully quell fans' gossip train.

As such, all we can really go off of is what the couple themselves have said about the matter. Based on their direct online statements, they are doing just fine.

Meanwhile, as fans continue to draw their own conclusions, these two will not stop on their individual career paths. We will see what Am I The Drama? is all about this September, and what the New England Patriots cook up this season. But amid it all, this relationship gossip will probably persist.

