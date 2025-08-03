Cardi B has a lot on her plate this year, whether it's extracurricular career moves or legal trouble. But throughout it all, she at least has her boo Stefon Diggs by her side, and it seems like the two won't tone their PDA down anytime soon.

In a hilarious Instagram interaction caught by Complex Music on the social media platform, the NFL player left a lustful and borderline NSFW comment under the Bronx femcee's recent Instagram post. "* sniffs BBL [tongue emoji]," he commented. "@stefondiggs that's how I got you stuck," she replied.

For those unaware, this is a comical and dismissive reference to the rumor that Stefon Diggs said Cardi B's BBL smelled bad. This was a fake quote, and contributed to even more strong breakup rumors due to the fact that Cardi had cleared all pictures with Diggs from IG, presumably for rollout purposes.

Clearly, they couldn't care less about these rumors, and the wide receiver is happy to speak on his boo's rear in a positive way. We'll see whether they address other narratives and speculations very soon.

Is Cardi B Pregnant?

However, Cardi B's other conflicts will need more than a flirty IG interaction to dismiss. She recently recalled an alleged confrontation with Rah Ali years after their 2018 fight concerning Nicki Minaj.

"That’s where I’ma pop it off,” Cardi shared online. “If you thought I was going to let that s**t fly, you out of your f***ing mind... I can’t live and die knowing that somebody did put they hands on me and I never did nothing back. B***h, I’m from the Bronx, you from the Bronx. You know what’s up. [...] So that’s when I threw a JBL speaker on her head. And she said, ‘You feel better about yourself?’ She’s acting like she’s going fight, but she wasn’t really, like, aggressive."