Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Troll Each Other On IG Over BBL Smell Rumor

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Stefon Diggs Troll IG BBL Smell Rumor Hip Hop News
Dec 10, 2023; Mesa, Arizona, United States; Cardi B performs at the TikTok in the Mix music festival at Sloan Park. © Joseph Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were very quick to shut down breakup rumors earlier this summer, and now they are straight-up embracing speculation.

Cardi B has a lot on her plate this year, whether it's extracurricular career moves or legal trouble. But throughout it all, she at least has her boo Stefon Diggs by her side, and it seems like the two won't tone their PDA down anytime soon.

In a hilarious Instagram interaction caught by Complex Music on the social media platform, the NFL player left a lustful and borderline NSFW comment under the Bronx femcee's recent Instagram post. "* sniffs BBL [tongue emoji]," he commented. "@stefondiggs that's how I got you stuck," she replied.

For those unaware, this is a comical and dismissive reference to the rumor that Stefon Diggs said Cardi B's BBL smelled bad. This was a fake quote, and contributed to even more strong breakup rumors due to the fact that Cardi had cleared all pictures with Diggs from IG, presumably for rollout purposes.

Clearly, they couldn't care less about these rumors, and the wide receiver is happy to speak on his boo's rear in a positive way. We'll see whether they address other narratives and speculations very soon.

Read More: Cardi B Has Second Thoughts About Trash-Talking With WWE Superstars Ahead Of Hosting SummerSlam 2025

Is Cardi B Pregnant?

However, Cardi B's other conflicts will need more than a flirty IG interaction to dismiss. She recently recalled an alleged confrontation with Rah Ali years after their 2018 fight concerning Nicki Minaj.

"That’s where I’ma pop it off,” Cardi shared online. “If you thought I was going to let that s**t fly, you out of your f***ing mind... I can’t live and die knowing that somebody did put they hands on me and I never did nothing back. B***h, I’m from the Bronx, you from the Bronx. You know what’s up. [...] So that’s when I threw a JBL speaker on her head. And she said, ‘You feel better about yourself?’ She’s acting like she’s going fight, but she wasn’t really, like, aggressive."

Rah Ali denied these allegations from her, but we'll see if this evolves into a greater situation. Amid legal trouble for Cardi B – which is sadly not uncommon – we'll see what other narratives she and Stefon Diggs combat. They aren't strangers to them, but it's still a hassle.

Read More: Cardi B's Assault Accuser Cannot Bring Up The Rapper's Time As A Stripper During Trial

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
News: Kamala Harris Rally at Wisconsin State Fair Park Music Cardi B Claims She Furiously Confronted Rah Ali At An Airport In Cannes Over Their Years-Long Feud 2.1K
cardi b stefon diggs Relationships Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Relationship Timeline 5.2K
Stefon Diggs Rumors Split Cardi B BBL Smell Hip Hop News Sports Stefon Diggs Calls Cap On Rumor That He Split With Cardi B Over Her "BBL Smell" 21.9K
Cardi B Cheating Accusations Stefon Diggs Hip Hop News Gossip Cardi B Seems To Respond To Cheating Accusations Against Stefon Diggs 15.8K
Comments 0