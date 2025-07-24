In 2023, Cardi B was performing in Vegas when an overzealous fan splashed her in the face with a drink. This appeared to enrage the femcee, who allegedly proceeded to hurl her microphone into the crowd.

"Let me tell you something, a b***h got muthaf**kin' assaulted," Cardi declared during a livestream shortly after the incident. "And for anybody that's got some bulls**t to f**king say, when water and ice get thrown in your f**king face and hit you mad hard, then you can come talk to me and tell me what you would do in my muthaf**king shoes b**ch."

The moment quickly went viral on social media, and authorities looked into it. No charges were pursued at the time. It looks like Cardi isn't totally off the hook, however. Earlier this week, she was hit with a lawsuit accusing her of assault, battery, negligence, and more. It was filed by an anonymous woman who alleges that she was “forcefully” struck with the microphone.

In the lawsuit, she also alleges that Cardi "verbally requested that the audience splash water on her."

Cardi B Lawsuit

“Multiple attendees responded in kind, throwing drinks toward the stage, several of which visibly reached Cardi B and the surrounding performance area,” the lawsuit alleges. “Plaintiff, acting in accordance with the environment created by Cardi B’s express words and conduct, and in a manner consistent with other attendees, splashed a small portion of her drink in Cardi B’s direction. In apparent anger and without warning, Cardi B suddenly and forcefully threw her microphone directly at plaintiff.”

Now, Cardi's attorney Drew Findling has addressed the lawsuit, alleging that it's nothing but a money grab.