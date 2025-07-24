Cardi B’s Attorney Slams Lawsuit Over Microphone Throwing Incident

BY Caroline Fisher 169 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Attorney Slams Lawsuit Hip Hop News
Cardi B arrives for arraignment at the Queens County Courthouse on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She is charged with two counts of felony attempted assault and various lesser charges in connection with a fight last year at a Queens strip club. Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In 2023, an overzealous fan splashed Cardi B with a drink while she was performing, prompting her to hurl her microphone into the crowd.

In 2023, Cardi B was performing in Vegas when an overzealous fan splashed her in the face with a drink. This appeared to enrage the femcee, who allegedly proceeded to hurl her microphone into the crowd.

"Let me tell you something, a b***h got muthaf**kin' assaulted," Cardi declared during a livestream shortly after the incident. "And for anybody that's got some bulls**t to f**king say, when water and ice get thrown in your f**king face and hit you mad hard, then you can come talk to me and tell me what you would do in my muthaf**king shoes b**ch."

The moment quickly went viral on social media, and authorities looked into it. No charges were pursued at the time. It looks like Cardi isn't totally off the hook, however. Earlier this week, she was hit with a lawsuit accusing her of assault, battery, negligence, and more. It was filed by an anonymous woman who alleges that she was “forcefully” struck with the microphone.

In the lawsuit, she also alleges that Cardi "verbally requested that the audience splash water on her."

Read More: Cardi B Sued Over Infamous Las Vegas Microphone Throwing Incident

Cardi B Lawsuit

“Multiple attendees responded in kind, throwing drinks toward the stage, several of which visibly reached Cardi B and the surrounding performance area,” the lawsuit alleges. “Plaintiff, acting in accordance with the environment created by Cardi B’s express words and conduct, and in a manner consistent with other attendees, splashed a small portion of her drink in Cardi B’s direction. In apparent anger and without warning, Cardi B suddenly and forcefully threw her microphone directly at plaintiff.”

Now, Cardi's attorney Drew Findling has addressed the lawsuit, alleging that it's nothing but a money grab.

"The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office closed this matter for insufficient evidence a long time ago," he alleges, per TMZ. "But apparently the opportunity to try to make money off of a celebrity was too much for some willing law firm to pass up."

Read More: Cardi B Moves To Dismiss "Enough (Miami)" Copyright Lawsuit

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Music Cardi B Sued Over Infamous Las Vegas Microphone Throwing Incident 485
Schiaparelli : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Music Cardi B Legally In The Clear Following Microphone-Throwing Incident 1136
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 69.4K
Gaurav Gupta : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Music Cardi B Asked Fans To Pour Water On Her Before Mic Throw 1429
Comments 0