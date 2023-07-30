Cardi B Makes Hilarious Statement After Throwing Mic At Fan

Cardi B had been going hard at a concert in Vegas when one fan decided to ruin proceedings. As Cardi performed “Kodak Yellow”, an audience member threw their drink at the rapper. In response, Cardi threw her microphone at the offender before security intervened. Cardi had been spending the weekend in Vegas to celebrate her new song with Offset, “Jealousy”. On Friday night, Cardi twerked up a storm while performing “No Limit” at Dria’s Nightclub.

Fans online mostly took Cardi’s side in the incident. “She did what needed to be done! People need to stop throwing stuff at performers!” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another added: “This trend of attending female artists sets just to attack them is disgusting and I hope everyone participating gets that energy BACK.” However, a new video circulating online shows Cardi’s hilarious follow-up to the incident.

Cardi Says Drink Was Thrown At The Wrong Part Of Her Body

A compilation of videos from the event appears to show the series of events that led up to the altercation. While performing, Cardi can be heard hearing “Splash my pussy, bitch” while bending over for the crowd. After composing herself falling the mic throw, Cardi hilariously clapped back at the offender. “I said splash my pussy, not my face, bitch.” While Cardi was shocked by the drink throw, she was able to continue providing fans with a stand-out performance afterward.

As mentioned, Cardi was in Vegas to celebrate the release of “Jealousy”. Before hitting up the strip, Cardi and Offset appeared on Instagram Live to promote the single. One of the topics they discussed was a recent Congressional hearing on aliens. “I think that aliens exist. I think they’ve been hiding shit from a n*gga this whole time. I’ve been seeing UFOs. It’s live footage of them,” Offset said. Cardi herself wasn’t so convinced that aliens would visit Earth. “They probably got some big-ass shit going on. We’re probably some little peons to them. Then God is real, so at the end of the day, you don’t know what creatures or what’s out there,” she replied. She went on to provide an alternate explanation. “I feel like that shit is fake. The government’s trying to distract us.”

