Vegas
- MusicBlueface To Pay $13 Million In Vegas Strip Club Shooting Damages: ReportThe rapper wasn't even in court to witness or challenge this ruling, and since he doesn't have an attorney, it's unclear if he'll appeal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicUsher & Ashanti Trade "Happy Birthday" Wishes At Vegas Concert: WatchTheir special days are just 24 hours apart, and they took advantage of the opportunity to sing to each other and celebrate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsChandler Jones Arrested In Las Vegas Amid Social Media AnticsJones reportedly violated a "protective order" and was arrested around midnight.By Ben Mock
- MusicTupac Murder Case: Police Reportedly Arrest Suspect Keefe D In Drive-By ShootingAccording to AP's sources, Las Vegas officials have come one step closer to solving the infamous and decade-spanning case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Reveals Who His Favorite Rapper To Perform With IsDrizzy has 14 collabs with this legendary performer.By Ben Mock
- MusicDrake Says He Might Reveal "For All The Dogs" Release Date At Vegas Show TonightWe'll see in just a few hours whether The Boy is playing with us.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearDrake Gifts Fan A Chanel Bag During Vegas ShowDrake was feeling generous.By Ben Mock
- SportsSabrina Ionescu Asks For Custom Insoles Back After Vegas Shoe TheftThe pair of Sabrina 1s were stolen from Michelob Ultra Arena sometime time this week.By Ben Mock
- MusicSuge Knight Could Testify At Hypothetical Keefe D 2Pac TrialThe Death Row exec was next to 2Pac when he was shot.By Ben Mock
- MusicCardi B Reportedly Threw Mic At DJ During Nightclub SetThere's more updates about Cardi B's time in Vegas. By Ben Mock
- MusicCardi B Makes Hilarious Statement After Throwing Mic At FanCardi said the assailant threw the drink at the wrong part of her body.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureAri Fletcher Showcases Twerking Prowess In VegasFletcher was no cares, all-booty.By Ben Mock
- MusicCardi B Twerks Up A Storm In Vegas Nightclub AppearanceCardi B's back to her twerking waves. By Ben Mock
- MusicDoja Cat: Twitter, Vegas, Age, Boyfriend, Ethnicity, Real Name, Weight Loss & MoreEverything you need to know about Doja Cat.By Jake Skudder
- MusicFootage Surfaces Of Police Raiding Home In Connection To 2Pac's MurderA new clip shows the home of Keefe D's wife being raided earlier this week.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicUsher Serenades Kash Doll During Vegas SetAnother day, another woman being serenaded by Usher.By Ben Mock
- SportsBritney Spears And Victor Wembanyama Address Alleged Vegas SlapThe two parties central to the alleged incident has spoken out about it.By Ben Mock
- SportsBritney Spears Allegedly Assaulted By Victor Wembanyama's Security GuardThe incident reportedly occurred when Spears tried to ask for a picture outside a Vegas restaurant.By Ben Mock