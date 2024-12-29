50 Cent Meets Amanda Bynes At Vegas Residency And Talks About Her New Screenplay

We didn't expect this crossover.

50 Cent kicked off his Las Vegas residency this Friday (December 27), and he already garnered praise and love from even the most random of celebrity corners. Moreover, TMZ obtained footage (which you can see by clicking the "Via" link down below) of Amanda Bynes hitting up his show on Saturday night (December 28) at PH Live inside the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. She even met Fif during his backstage meet and greet and reportedly got to speak to him about a screenplay that she's working on. The former actress is apparently a big fan of 50, and reportedly enjoyed the concert to the fullest and even interacted with fans.

What's more is that, according to TMZ, this particular Vegas residency show (the run of which is titled "50 Cent: In Da Club") was filmed by CNN as part of their upcoming New Year's Eve special. In addition, it seems like the G-Unit mogul will host his own celebration for the night as part of this run of shows, which is pretty exciting news. It should make for a special occasion and a lot of fun, especially considering fans' excitement for what may come down the line. He and Eminem recently hinted that they would love to make a collab album, so we'll see if their statements actually manifest into this.

50 Cent Performing In Shreveport

The Humor & Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent & Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Apart from this 50 Cent Vegas residency appearance, Amanda Bynes keeps a pretty low profile as she's moving on from her celebrity limelight and just enjoying her life. She's been through a lot of struggle and moved past it in a heartening way, so to see her enjoying a nice outing like this is a treat.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent became fully focused on this Vegas run, which broke up the often wild series of Diddy comments and other antics that he usually engages in. If you got a ticket, we envy you. It seems like a great ride, and we're sure that Amanda Bynes will not be the last notable celebrity concert-goer to enjoy it. We'll see how the whole thing wraps up and what other big moments will define this extravaganza.

